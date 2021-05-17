FUFA Big League 2021 (Match Day 8)

Monday, May 17, 2021 Results:

Elgon Group : Kataka 1-0 Calvary

: Kataka Calvary Rwenzori Group: Terrazo and Tiles 3-1 Luwero United

Kataka Football Club ascended to third on the Elgon group log of the 2021 FUFA Big League.

This followed a 1-0 win over visiting debutants Calvary at the Mbale Municipal Stadium on match day 8 on Monday, May 17, 2021.

Tiff Kahande’s first half goal was the all-important strike for Kataka to attain maximum points.

Coached by Godfrey “Toldo” Awachango, Kataka has now won 5 matches out of 8 as they have fetched 15 points, one shy from the joint leaders Arua Hill and Gaddafi.

Calvary, newcomers from Yumbe district suffered their 5th loss and they remain on 10 points in the 5th position.

Meanwhile, Terrazo and Tiles attained their first victory of the season when they beat Luwero United 3-1 at the Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara city.

Emmanuel Balyejusa struck the opening penalty past goalkeeper Farouk Yawe Ssebanja.

Skipper Patrick Waligo added the second and Khamis Rwothomio sealed the win for Robert Ssekweyama on his first official day with Terrazo and Tiles.

Henry Musisi’s earlier equalizer turned out to be a mere consolation.

The FUFA Big League takes a break on Tuesday, 18th May 2021 and will return on the subsequent day when Nyamityobora hosts Luwero United at Kakyeka stadium.