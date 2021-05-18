Express FC ascended to the summit of the Uganda Premier League table after obliterating hapless Busoga United FC on Tuesday at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Winger Goeffrey Lwesibawa orchestrated the damage against hapless Busoga United with a hat trick on the day before lethal forward Eric Kambala putting the icing on the cake with the fourth goal.

With the League in its final bend, every point at the moment matters and Express FC came with the same mentality, attacking relentlessly right from onset.

Busoga United looked dented right from onset, missing key players like Douglas Muganga and Shariph Kimbowa through national team commitment (Sand Cranes) and injury respectively.

In the absence of Muganga, coach Abbey Kikomeko improvised, playing Franco Magero Balaba as a make shift centre back alongside Shafik Nana Kakeeto.

They were also held a huge blow when left footed winger Ivan Wani limped off and was replaced by Anthony Mayanja.

By the 21st minute, the challenges for Busoga United in their backline were evident and Express FC exploited that perfectly well through Lwesibawa who drilled home after Martin Kizza set him up.

Six minutes later, Kizza did the donkey work to set up Lwesibawa who fired home on the turn with a half volley and goalkeeper Michael Nantamu had absolutely no chance to save.

Lwesibawa completed his hat trick seven minutes upon restart when Charles Musiige found him with a neat pass on the right flank and the former fired a ferocious strike into the top right corner.

Kambale who did not look lively in the game also came to the party with a good goal to all but seal victory for Wasswa Bossa’s charges.

Kambale first turned and twisted past defender Abubaker Otwao before slotting to the far bottom right corner.

With Vipers losing to Mbarara City 3-2, Express FC now ascend to the summit of the league on 55 points ahead of Vipers SC and URA FC who play Kyetume FC on Wednesday.