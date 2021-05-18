The highly anticipated Safari Rally in Kenya comes in a little over a month. Thousands of motorsport enthusiasts from across the region are having their gaze at the hosting nation; Kenya.

It will be the return of the World Rally Championship to Africa after 19 years.

This big event is scheduled for June 24-27.

Kenya hosted the first WRC event in the region in 1973; starting as a manufacturer’s championship and later a drivers’ championship in 1976. The last event was hosted in 2002.

Carl Tundo Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

The Safari Rally was again granted the WRC status in 2020 only to be delayed by the Covid-19 outbreak. That pushed the event to this year.

Kenya has always been a rally country with the Safari Rally having the record of the oldest rally event still running since 1953; with the exception of 2015 when the event was withdrawn from Africa Rally Championship and 2020 due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

With huge support from the Kenyan government, the organizers are working tirelessly to uplift the pride of Kenya to the globe.

However, as Kenya excels, the whole African continent will be in the spotlight as well.

“When the World Cup went to South Africa, Africans were proud that it is coming to Africa and not looking at the nation. It was time for Africa, and it is the same with WRC,” says Phineas Kimathi; the Kenya Motorsport president and Chief Executive Officer of the Safari Rally.

“Africa is one block as per FIA. And it was allocated one WRC event with Kenya as the host. So we are doing it for Africa,” he told Kawowo Sports.

KMSF and CEO Safari Rally Phineas Kimathi Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Kimathi believes that WRC coming to Africa will further assert the continent’s capabilities to host global events.

“The focus will be on Africa and we will have an opportunity to stamp an authority that we can host global events. It could be any other sport,” he added.

Several participating crews from Europe are looking forward to their first time in Africa.

South Korean manufacturers Hyundai have already announced their list of drivers that includes Ott Tanak, Thierry Neuville and Dani Sordo.

Seven-time World rally champion Sebastien Ogier will lead the Toyota Gazoo Racing team on their African expedition.

For the continent’s rally drivers; competing alongside the world-class will be a memorable experience.

Uganda’s Ronald Sebuguzi Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

And to many African fans, Kenya will be the closest event to have their gaze at the new generation WRC drivers and cars.