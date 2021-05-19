Uganda long distance runner Joshua Cheptegei is raring have a go at the 3000m world record at the Golden Spike, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting, in Ostrava on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old will be attempting to break Daniel Komen‘s legendary 7:20.67 world record which has stood for nearly 25 years — since September 1, 1996.

Cheptegei’s agent Jurrie van der Velden believes his client will have to run his ultimate best to flip the record but he’s confident of a possible new world record.

“It’s a big ask for Joshua to break [the 3,000-meter world record], we have to be realistic about that,” he told LetsRun.com. “But we believe it’s possible with the training he’s done. It will be the toughest attempt for him thus far.”

Ahead of Cheptegei spoke of the world record so highly. He told NNRunning team; “I watched Daniel Komen’s World Record a couple of times and multiple times per year.”

He added; “What he did is really special and an exeptional performance. So many big names tried, that shows that’s it’s a tough record to break.”

The Kapchorwa based runner, who last year set world records over 5000m and 10,000m, has previously posted 7:33.26 as his best over the distance while the meeting record is 7:31.66.

Cheptegei will be guided by pacing lights that will run along the track throughout the race, running alongside Australian 3,000m record holder Stewart McSweyn, who owns a PB of 7:28.02.

Success for Cheptegei will mean he has joined Finland’s Paavo Nurmi and Kenya’s Henry Rono as the only men to hold the 3,000, 5,000, and 10,000 world records simultaneously.