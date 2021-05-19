Ugandan runner Joshua Cheptegei has claimed the men’s 3000m race despite coming short of the Daniel Komen’s World Record.

The 24-year-old ran 07:33:24 to cross the tape in first place followed by USA’s Paul Chelimo (07:41:69) in second place at the Městský Stadium.

Cheptegei upstaged a field of 10 runners including fellow Ugandan runner Oscar Chelimo who crossed the tape third in 7:43:00.

The 10,000m world record holder was guided by pacing lights throughout the race, initially alongside pacesetters Richard Douma of Netherlands and Australian Stewart Mc Sweyn.

Douma and Stewart dropped off before the final two laps as Cheptegei tried to cover for the gap between him and the lights.

The Kapchorwa-based star eventually crossed the finish line – setting a personal best (PB) – also an improvement from his previous record of 7:33.26.

The good thing about dreams, there’s always a tomorrow.



Well done Joshua on a fantastic win in Ostrava tonight!



Dream big. #DreamLikeJoshua pic.twitter.com/a5Z7hsLGMs — NN Running Team (@NNRunningTeam) May 19, 2021

Golden Spike Ostrava 2021 – Men’s 3000m – Race Results

Joshua Cheptegei (UGA) 07:33.24 – WL, PB

Paul Chelimo (USA) 07:41.69 – SB

Oscar Chelimo (UGA) 07:43.00 – PB

Seán Tobin (IRL) 07:49.37 – SB

Isaac Kimeli (BEL) 07:49.47 – SB

Andreas Vojta (AUT) 07:49.75 – PB

Abdessamad Oukhelfen (ESP) 08:07.68 – SB

Vojtěch Král (CZE) 08:20.61 – SB