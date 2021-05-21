Friday May 21, 2021

Kavumba Recreation Ground, Wakiso

Fred Kajoba and his staff return to face former bosses Soltilo Bright Stars aware that nothing but maximum points will save their league campaign.

The former Uganda Cranes goalkeeper spent over six seasons at the club and is aware of the threat they pose to his title defence.

The Stars are currently enjoying a good run and firing on all cylinders and will probably give a tough challenge to the Venoms who faltered in their last game against Mbarara City.

The pressure is on the visitors whose defeat at home to Mbarara City means they can’t afford to drop any more points if they are to retain their title.

Kajoba will hope to have some of his key players in Disan Galiwango, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Livingston Mulondo and Halid Lwaliwa return for the crucial tie.

Yunus Sentamu and Paul Mucureezi whose combo boosts of 27 league goals will be the main pillars in attack for Kajoba but the backline must take care of Samuel Kayongo, former Venom Joseph Janjali and winger Joseph Akwandanaho.