Results

Simba 3-0 Kaizer Chiefs (Agg: 3-4)

Sundowns 1-1 Al Ahly (Agg: 1-3)

Esperance 2-0 CR Belouizdad (Agg: 2-2 Esperance won 3-2 on penalties)

Wydad 1-0 MC Alger (Agg: 2-1)

Simba SC have bowed out of the Caf Champions League despite beating Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 at the National stadium, Dar es Salaam.

The Tanzanian giants lost 4-0 in the first leg last week and needed at least four goals with no reply to take the game into penalties.

John Bocco netted a brace and Clautus Chama scored the other but Chiefs held on to win the tie 4-3 on aggregate and qualify for the semi-finals.

Ugandan international Taddeo Lwanga featured for the Msimbazi until the 35th when he got injured and was replaced by Erasto Nyoni.

In the other game, Pitso Mosimane and champions Al Ahly eliminated Denis Onyango’s Sundowns despite a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Yasin Ibrahim scored an early goal for the visitors which was cancelled out by Lebusa equaliser but the Brazilians failed to get more goals and bowed out 3-1 on aggregate.

Elsewhere, Esperance edged visiting CR Belouizdad 2-0 in Tunis to tie the game 2-2 aggregate and went to win a penalty shootout 3-2 to reach the semis.

MC Alger lost to a late goal by Wydad Casablanca in Morocco to bow out 2-1 on aggregate after drawing 1-1 in the reverse fixture in Algiers.