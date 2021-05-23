2021 FUFA Big League (Match Day 10):

Rwenzori Group:

Ndejje University 3-0 Kigezi Home Boyz

Kigezi Home Boyz Proline 2-0 Terrazo and Tiles

Ndejje University overcame Kigezi Home Boyz 3-0 during a Rwenzori group contest of the 2021 FUFA Big League at the Arena of Visions in Luweero on Saturday, 22nd May 2021.

Nicholas Luzige, Erick Iyaleng and substitute Brian Ssali got the goals for Ndejje University who attained their second victory of the campaign in 10 matches.

Luzige, a former KCCA Soccer Academy player volleyed home the opener after 22 minutes and Raymond Timothy Komakech’s side bossed the the opening stanza 1-0.

Iyaleng scored the second goal, 15 minutes into the second half to double the lead after connecting Steven Sande’s delivery.

Sande was rested for Ssali who got the third goal with six minutes left on the clock.

Ndejje University had prior to this game being held by Nyamityobora as well as Terrazo and Tiles.

Ndejje University is now fourth place on the 8 team log with 12 points displacing Kigezi Homeboyz (11 points).

Kigezi Home Boyz makes the trip back home to Kabale to host Jinja based BUL in the return leg of the Stanbic Uganda Cup (round of 16) that will be played on Tuesday, 25th May 2021.

Meanwhile, Proline edged visiting Terrazo and Tiles 2-0 on Sunday during the early kick off at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Hamis “Diego” Kiiza and Hakim Kiwanuka scored the two first half goals.

More six games will be played on Sunday evening. Two of these are in the Rwenzori group (Luwero against Water in Luwero and Tooro United at home against Nyamitybora) and the four other games in the Elgon group.

Calvary plays host to Mbale Heroes at the Green Light Stadium – Arua, Paidha Black Angels will play Blacks Power in Zombo, Arua Hill against Maroons at Barifa and Gaddafi up against Kataka at the Kyabazinga stadium in Bugembe, Jinja city.

Team Line Ups:

Ndejje University XI: Jeans Wokorach (GK), George Akena, Martin Owalamu, Rogers Atube, Ronald Owiny, Bernard Katetemera, Nicholas Luzige, Vincent Abigaba, Francis Onekalit, Erick Iyaleng, Steven Sande

Kigezi Homeboyz XI: Ismail Zziwa (GK), Grant Matsiko, Henry Mugoya, Jonathan Muteesa, Phillimon Lutaaya, Fiat Cleophus, Rogers Tabule, Edison Nkahebwa, Norman Namanya, Dickson Niwamanya Kihanga, Samari Farouk

Other Match Day 10 fixtures (Sunday, 23rd May 2021):

Rwenzori Group:

Luwero United Vs Water – Kosovo ground, Kasana – Luwero

Tooro United Vs Nyamityobora – Buhinga Stadium, Fort Portal

Elgon Group: