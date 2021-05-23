2021 Captain’s Bell Golf Championship (Professionals)

Winner: Ronald Rugumayo – 66, 73 (139)

Professional golfer Ronald Rugumayo won the 2021 Captain’s Bell golf tourney for the paid ranks category.

Rugumayo tallied a total of 139 strokes over two rounds played in two days at the Uganda Golf Club in Kampala on Thursday and Friday.

The former Uganda Amateurs Open champion (2017) was phenomenal on the opening round with an amazing 6-under par-66 gross.

He bettered the performance with one over-par 73 for a total of 139 strokes, five ahead of second placed Dennis Anguyo.

“I am humbled to have won the professional catergory of the 2021 Captain’s Bell tournament. After a 5 strokes lead on day one, I went for a defensive strategy on day two” Rugumayo who claimed the biggest share of the total kitty (Shs. 8,000,000) disclosed.

L-R: Mumba Kalifungwa, professional Ronald Rugumayo (middle) and Dr. Alex Coutinho

How Rugumayo won:

In 36 holes, Rugumayo played 8 birdies, 25 pars and 3 bogies. On the opening round, Rugumayo played 6 birdies on holes 1,2,3,5,8 and 17.

The day one pars (12) came on holes 4, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 18.

On day two, the long hitter had just two birdies on holes 8 and 13. The pars were 13 on holes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 18.

His three bogies were three coming on holes 15, 16 and 17.

“On day two, it was a defensive strategy I approached and the situation was windy which affected my play as well” Rugumayo explained.

Over the two days, Anguyo played level for a total of 144 to take second place.

The duo of Silver Opio and Richard Baguma played 146 strokes apiece to share third place.

Abraham Ainemani played 71 and 76 to amass a combined total of 147 strokes and complete the top 5 positions.

Herman Deco Mutebi (148), Phillip Kasozi (149), Fred Wanzala (150), Herman Mutawe (152), Lawrence Muhenda (152) and Becca Mwanja (153) all completed the top ten positions.

The next professional event will be the West Nile Open at Arua Golf Club in June 2021.

Meanwhile, Aggrey Mutaka and Lin Li Xia were the overall male and female winners of the amateurs event.

Mutaka scored 65 nett and Lin tallied 60 nett as both golfers won a mini bar fridge apiece.

Leaderboard:

1 – Ronald Rugumayo – 66, 73 (139)

2 – Dennis Anguyo – 72, 72 (144)

T3 – Silver Opio – 71, 75 (146)

Richard Baguma – 77, 69 (146)

5 – Abraham Ainemani – 71, 76 (147)

6- Herman Deco Mutebi – 76, 72 (148)

T7 – Phillip Kasozi – 75, 74 (149)

Deo Akope – 76, 73 (149)

9 – Fred Wanzala – 73, 77 (150)

T10 – Herman Mutawe – 76, 76 (152)

Lawrence Muhenda – 76, 76 (152)

12 – Becca Mwanja – 78, 75 (153)