Ugandan long distance runner Jacob Kiplimo has decried insufficient support from the Governement after succeeding at the Ostrava Golden Spike in Czech Republic on Wednesday.

Kiplimo posted a new world-leading time of 26:33.93 – also improving his previous PB of 27:26.68 by close to a full minute.

Before the race, Kiplimo said he was hoping to break 27 minutes and he actually did so – a result that put him at seventh-best in history at the distance.

Speaking several days after the race, Kiplimo revealed how he feels Governement support hasn’t been sufficient since the start of his career in 2016.

“After my 10k race last week in Ostrava, I was surprised to meet a representative of another big country asking me to accept his nationality with very many promises.

“All I want is to train better and also help struggling athletes. But since my running career begun in 2016, I have not felt the efforts of my government. Sad….” he wrote on his Instagram page.