The Uganda Cranes head coach Abdallah Mubiru has named a provisional team of 34 players set to commence training in preparation for the international friendly game against South Africa on 12th June 2021.

Of the 34 players, a number of them are in line to earn their maiden caps with the national team.

It is a blend of those playing in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League and the foreign-based legion.

These include on form Soltilo Bright Stars goalkeeper Simon Tamale, Mbarara City’s right back Innocent Wafula, URA midfielder Ivan Sserubiri, Busoga United’s Isma Mugulusi, Soltilo Bright Stars’ Joseph Akandwanaho and live wire Express forward Erik Kenzo Kambale.

Kambale has previously played for the Democratic Republic of Congo U-20 junior team but he is eligible to feature for Uganda having acquired Ugandan citizenship.

Emmanuel Arnold Okwi is team captain in a squad that also has returning goalkeeper Ismael Watenga, Pyramids pacy winger Abdu Lumala, SuperSport United midfielder Moses Waiswa, Allan Okello, United Kingdom-based Elvis Bwomono, and a couple of Uganda U-20 internationals.

The detailed training programme and travel schedule of the foreign based players will be confirmed.

Both Uganda and South Africa will use this international build up match to collect up their pieces after a disastrous AFCON 2021 qualification campaign.

Provisional Team:

Goalkeepers: Ismael Watenga (G.K), Charles Lukwago, Simon Tamale, Mathias Kigonya

Defenders: Elvis Bwomono, Innocent Wafula, Mustapha Kizza, Azizi Kayondo, Halid Lwaliwa, Murushid Juuko, Gavn Kizito Mugweri, Kenneth Ssemakula, Patrick Paul Mbowa, Enock Walusimbi, Hassan Muhamood

Midfielders: Tadeo Lwanga, Moses Waiswa Ndohondhi, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Ivan Sserubiri, Bright Anukani, Shafik Kuchi Kagimu, Isma Mugulusi, Abdu Lumala, Ibrahim Orit, Joseph Akandwanaho

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Captain), Richard Basangwa, Patrick Henry Kaddu, Derrick Kakooza, Yunus Sentamu, Erick Kenzo Kambale, Allan Okello