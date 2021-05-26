FUFA Women Elite League

Group D| Matchday 2

Ehcos 1-1 Lango Queens

She Maroons 2-1 Wakiso Hills

She Maroons have secured a slot into the quarterfinals of this year’s FUFA Women Super League after overcoming Wakiso Hills on Wednesday.

The Sentries had to stage a comeback to overcome a resilient Wakiso Hills side and eventually qualify to the last 8.

Faridah Nanyonjo had given Wakiso Hills the lead but Winnie Kyomugisha who came off the bench netted a brace to help SHE Maroons garner maximum points.

Wakiso Hills looked the better side in the opening stanza and created chance after chance.

It was Nanyonjo who broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute with a ferocious free kick that beat goalkeeper Esther Akujo.

However, SHE Maroons returned recharged after recess after bringing on Kyomugisha for Joan Nagayi.

Kyomugisha levelled matters with a well curled effort from a free kick after Millicent Namwembe was fouled just outside the area.

She later scored the winner, converting from the spot when Lillian Veronica Masinde was brought down in the box by goalkeeper Zulaika Ayikoru.

The win meant She Maroons moved to six points from two games while Wakiso Hills on the other hand remained on one point.

The two teams will return to action on Friday with SHE Maroons facing Lango Queens while Wakiso Hills will play Ehcos WFC in the final Group D games.

SHE Maroons Starting XI

Esther Akujo, Lydia Nayunju, Peace Janat Mundawandi, Sarah Nalwadda, Joelia Babirye, Jackline Adong, Joan Naggayi, Anita Babirye, Millicent, Lilian Veronica Masinde

Wakiso Hills WFC Starting XI

Zulaika Ayikoru, Stella Kawala, Jalidah Nagawa, Faridah Namirimu, Shubayiyah Namale, Sarah Namatovu, Justine Birabwa, Slyvia Namiwanda, Catherine Tibasiima, Faith Namuddu