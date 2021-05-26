Express Football Club is the most inform team in the country. The Red Eagles have won six league games in succession, and seven of the last ten and only lost once.

Express sit on top of the table with 58 points and are in the quarterfinals of the Uganda Cup at the expense of URA.

While Eric Kambale has shone upfront, Express has been solid at the back and at the center of it has been Murushid Juuko.

The center back spoke of the journey so far as Red Eagles continue their pursuit for silverware on two fronts.

“The journey so far has been nothing short of hard work, self-belief, and having the right mental strength,” Juuko told the club website.

“The boys have left everything on the pitch in all the games and they know it’s not done yet but if we keep that spirit we’re definitely going to give it a shot in both competitions that we’re in (league and cup)”

Express host KCCA in the first leg of the Uganda Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday, May 26 at Wankulukuku with the return leg set for June 12 at Lugogo.

The side will resume their title charge away against Wakiso Giants then return home for back-to-back home games against BUL FC and Myda respectively with the last league game being away to KCCA FC on June 30.