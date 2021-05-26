On 24th December this year, corner-kicks’ specialist Sula Kato will be celebrating 53 years of age.

The former Uganda Cranes left footed winger who also played at Millers, Masaka Union, Sports Club Villa, Villa International, Simba and Young Africans has had a troublesome past two years with kidney, liver complications as well as swollen and painful legs.

By the current situation, Kato is admitted at a rehabilitation center in Kampala where he has been for the past two months (60 days).

Daughters Jane Lubega and Maria Ndagano as well as the “caretaker” Julius Okalo alongside the medical team at the Hospital have done a tremendous job to ensure that Kato receives his prescribed doses, enough rest, eats well enroute to full recovery and normal life again.

Maria Ndagano (left) with Sula Kato

On average per day, at least 120,000/= is needed at the hospital to meet the bills, a venture which is very expensive to meet.

Family, fans, friends and well-wishers have helped in various ways with the latest assisting hand from the United States of America and Ugandan pals under Boston based Geofrey Nsereko Ssekonde, commonly known as “Simpo”.

On Wednesday, 26th May 2021, Shs 7,100,000 was officially handed over to Kato and close family members to continue assisting with the medication and hospital billing.

Vastly experienced female sports journalist Faridah Bongole assisted in liaising the people in the diaspora and officially handed over the money.

Sula Kato (right) receives the money from outspoken female sports journalist Faridah Bongole

The gesture promoted a smile onto the face of Kato who is now complaining of pain in the legs.

“I want to thank the Ugandans in the USA led by Simpo and those here in Uganda who have helped me in the recovery process. I feel much better now only that the legs are still paining. Sometimes, I can not stand because I feel like falling. I feel I want to heal and go back to my normal life to get involved with my family” Kato disclosed.

Ndagano, a family member expressed sincere gratitude to whoever has helped especially Kato’s dear fans, football people and those in the USA.

Maria Ndagano, close member of the Uganda Cranes legend Sula Kato

“We are humbled for the help given to us. I want to thank all those who helped us in one way or another. There is great improvement and his condition has bettered. On 3rd June 2021, we shall be clocking two months in hospital with at least another 60 days to go. Hopefully, we get more people to help out because everything is expensive” Ndagano cried out.

When the name Sula Kato is mentioned in the Ugandan football fraternity, a lot of memories come into peoples’ minds but one that is fondly remembered by every body is his corner kick taking expertise.

A smile on the face of ailing Uganda Cranes international Sula Kato (far right)

Even while bedridden, Kato still sings praise of St Henry College Kitovu’s Father Ryan for helping him transform to a better player who latter played at Sports Club Villa and Uganda Cranes.

“Father Ryan gave me accommodation at his house. He liked me so much and transformed me into a better player” Kato recalls vividly.

About Sula Kato:

He was born on 24th December 1968 in Katwe, Masaka city to Ssalongo Zakaria Lubega and the Late Mariam Nantumbwe of Kirumba.

As a young boy, Kato started as a goalkeeper and was lured to play the beautiful game while still in primary school by his brothers Moses Ndaula and Meddie Lubega (RIP).

Both Ndaula and Lubega featured for top clubs in the country and the Uganda Cranes.

Sula Kato will still spend another 60 days on rehabilitation. This therefore calls for continued spending of at least Shs 120,000 per day

Education:

Kato started his elementary education at Kimanya Primary School before switching to Hill Road Primary School and later Kako Primary School (on a bursary scheme).

For secondary school, he studied at Masaka Secondary School and St. Henrys College Kitovu.

Football Career:

His club football journey started in Jinja at Millers Football Club. He left to join Masaka Union, Villa International and SC Villa. Later, he featured for Simba and Young Africans.

At Sports Club Villa, he won 8 league titles in 1984, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1992 and 1994 as well as one CECAFA clubs championship title in 1987.

The same player had three Uganda Cup gold medals in 1986, 1988 and 1989.

For the Uganda Cranes, he had two CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup trophies in 989 and 1990.

As a coach, he handled Butabika Hospital (2004), Victors (2006 and 2012) and lately his parent club, Sports Club Villa (2009).

He won two Uganda Cup trophies as a coach; in 2008 with Victors and the susbquent year (2009) with Sports Club Villa.

This cements the rich trophy cabinet as player and coach, ranking among the most decorated in Uganda’s football.

Get Well Soon Legend