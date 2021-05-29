Futsal Super League 2021 (Match Day 5 Results):

Yeak Kabowa 0-2 Kisenyi

Kisenyi KJT 3-4 Mengo

Mengo Big Talent 3-6 Aidenal SOSA

Aidenal SOSA Synergy 4-2 Park

Kisenyi Futsal Club ascended to second place on the Victoria Nile group table standings after a 2-0 win over Yeak Kabowa on match day 5 of the Futsal Super League at the Old Kampala Sports Arena on Saturday, 29th May 2021.

Ibrahim Ali Abdukadir and an own goal by Abdul Swaburu Mugenyi inspired Kisenyi to the much needed victory before a handful of fans.

Mugenyi was unfortunate to score against his own goalkeeper for the opener in the opening half.

Abdukadir then wrapped the scoring business during the second half.

Ibrahim Ali Abdukhadir scored a goal for Kisenyi against Yeak Kabowa (Credit: John Batanudde)

Kisenyi attained thus attained their second victory of the season which takes them to 7 points as they displaced Park.

Park had earlier lost 4-2 to Masaka based Synergy in a game star player Travis Mutyaba scored a haul (four goals).

Yeak Kabowa lost their fourth game of the campaign in five matches which leaves them bottom rooted with only three points.

Next Matches:

Park plays Yeak Kabowa in their next game during match day 6 on Saturday, 6th June 2021.

Maximum points for Park with prays that Kisenyi faults against Synergy will guarantee them of qualification to the knock out stage.

On the same day, already qualified Synergy will battle Kisenyi at noon. Kisenyi will need maximum points to be certain of qualification to the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Mengo plays Big Talent during the early kick off at 9 AM whilst Kampala Junior Team (KJT) will face Aidenal SOSA at 11 AM.

Match Day 6 (5th June 2021)