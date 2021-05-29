Futsal Super League 2021 (Match Day 5):

Synergy 4-2 Park

Park Yeak Kabowa 0-2 Kisenyi

Synergy Futsal Club will complete the regular season of the 2021 Futsal Super League aloft the Victoria Nile group.

Their latest 4-2 victory over Park during match day 5 of league on Saturday, 29th May 2021 secured that the Masaka based entity attained a berth in the semi-finals.

Uganda U-17 star player Travis Mutyaba scored a haul (four goals) single handedly to hand the win for Synergy at the Old Kampala Indoor Sports Arena in Mengo, Kampala.

Park got their two goals through Junior Abbas and captain Iddi Babu.

Mutyaba had also scored twice against Park during the first round duel.

This was the fourth victory for Synergy in the debut season out of five games as they also remain unbeaten coming to the final match day next weekend.

Synergy now has 13 points, six adrift of second placed Kisenyi who edged Yeak Kabowa 2-0 in the day’s second game.

Brian Ssenyondo, head coach of Synergy was left a delighted party for having booked a semi-final berth in their first season.

“I am excited by the performance of the players. This is just our first season but the players look though have played for many seasons. We shall remain calm as we look forward playing in the semi-finals” Ssenyondo stated.