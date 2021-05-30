Futsal Super League 2021 (Match Day 5 Results):

Big Talent 3-6 Aidenal SOSA

Aidenal SOSA Synergy 4-2 Park

Park Yeak Kabowa 0-2 Kisenyi

Kisenyi Kampala Junior Team (KJT) 3-4 Mengo

Aidenal SOSA recorded their second win of the season in the 2021 Futsal Super League, beating Big Talent 6-3 at the Old Kampala Sports Arena on Saturday, 29th May.

Marvin Kavuma scored a haul and Denis Kalanzi added a brace for Aidenal School Of Soccer Art (SOSA).

Big Talent’s three goals came from Farouq Tumwesigye (2) and William Ssevume.

John Kakande and Angello Kizza were booked for Aidenal SOSA as well as Hassan Kajunjuzi for Big Talent.

Aidenal SOSA Futsal Team (Credit: John Batanudde)

This was Aidenal SOSA’s second victory of the season which puts them to 6 points in 5 matches as they remain third on the log in the Albert Nile group.

They are two points shy from the second placed Big Talent.

Mengo remained unbeaten following a 4-3 close win against Kampala Junior Team (KJT).

Saidi Mayanja scored a brace as Masuudi Kafumbe and Lamech Mwebaza added one apiece for Mengo.

The league current top scorer Billy Nkata (with now 10 goals) scored a hat-trick for Kampala Junior Team (KJT).

Marvin Kavuma (right) scored four goals against Big Talent on match day five of the 2021 Futsal Super League at the Old Kampala Sports Arena.

We put up a spirited performance against Big Talent and this was the kind of display we always yearned for. We shall remain calm ahead of the final game of the season next week against KJT. James Kawesi, Aidenal SOSA head coach

James Kaweesi, Aidenal SOSA head coach

Next in line:

Mengo takes on Big Talent in the top of the table clash at 9 AM on Saturday, 5th June 2021.

This is a game that Big Talent needs at least a draw to book a semi-final berth lest will face a mountain task just in case Aidenal SOSA gets maximum points over Kampala Junior Team (KJT).

In the Victoria Nile group, leaders Synergy will play Kisenyi and Park shall entertain Yeak Kabowa.

The Futsal Super League is organized by the Futsal Association Uganda (FAU).

Match Day 6 (5th June 2021)