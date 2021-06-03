Round one of the fifth season for the Singleton Golf Challenge was held on Saturday, 29th May 2021 at the par 71 Entebbe Golf Club course.

As usual, there was an overwhelming turn up of golfers in the main event as well as in the subsidiary category.

Coming to the second round on 25th June, there are only three all-female teams left in the main event.

Uganda Ladies Golf Union (ULGU) President Anne Abeja and her Vice Ritah Akot Apell, 2018 winners, Peace Kabasweka & Sheila Kesiime and Lillian Koowe &Sharon Musiimenta are the ladies pairings still standing strong.

Abeja & Akot overcame the pairing of Stanley Muhwezi & Edwin Tumusiime 4-up.

Kabasweka & Kesiime won 7 up over Ruth Mugisha & Grace Njeri as Koowe &Musiimenta smiled past Gilbert Asiimwe & Charles Kabunga 3-up.

Abeja was also named best dressed person at the 19th hole that had an oldies theme.

Last season’s semifinalists Oscar Semawere & Marvin Kagoro are out after losing 4up to Joseph Kimani & Fred Kimbuge.

Round one of the Singleton Golf Challenge season five

Subsidiary Group:

Timothy Okwi beat Robert Busingye with 35 points on count back to emerge winner in men’s Group A while Paul Ndyaguma was second runner up with 34 points.

Allan Murungi was men’s Group B winner with 36 points while Sebbale Kato beat Allan Akiira with 35 points on count back to emerge second.

In men’s Group C, Kotecha Chirag was winner with 41 points, Paul Ndyaguma was second with 40 points while Jimmy Adiga capped the podium with 39 points.

Ladies:

Resty Nalutaaya narrowly beat Jenina Nasimolo with 37 points on count back to win Group A.

Artesian golfer Lukia Tiko finished third with 34 points.

In Group B, Mbarara Club Lady Captain Godlive Nayebare was winner with 37 points.

Gertrude Kityo came second with 31 points and host (Entebbe Club) Lady Captain Charity Tushabomwe was third with 30 points.

The seniors’ winner was David Musisi with 36 points whilst Antonio Di Fonzo was runner up with 34 points.

Elly Mukasa celebrates a successful putt

Side bets:

Hasifah Karungi claimed both the ladies nearest to the pin and longest drive accolades for the ladies.

Samuel Sejjaka won the male nearest to the pin contest with Andrew Baguma taking the longest drive bragging rights on hole 18.

Going forward, the subsequent rounds have been scheduled as follows; 26th June – Round two, 24th July – Round three, 21st August – Round four, 30th October Round five and 27th November – Grand finale.

Throughout the championship, there will be a subsidiary event for players not participating in the match play.

Golf Caddies on duty during round one of the Singleton Golf Challenge season five at Entebbe Golf Club

Round two match ups:

There are interesting match up coming up in the second round (stage of 32).

Abeja and Akot will battle the pairing of Joseph Kimani & Fred Kimbuge; Kabasweka & Kesiime face Sammy Migunda &Muhammad Jezan.

Koowe & Musiimenta shall batle Albert Gitta &Herbert Olowo; Collins Mwesiga &Jackie

Kwesiga take on Andrew Atuhaire & Michael Muhangi.

Irene Nakalembe and Yunus Bbaale (left) will now face Casper Okiru and Ronald Osekeny during the season round

Yunus Bbaale & Irene Nakalembe shall play Casper Okiru & Ronald Osekeny among other pairings.

Last season’s winning pair Innocent Nahabwe & Adoch Luwum didn’t honor this year’s edition.

Singleton is the headline sponsor joined by NCBA Bank, Case Medicare, Rwandair and Toyota.

This championship has been played since 2017 and is now arguably the most interesting amateurs monthly championship with a lively 19th hole experience celebrated on different themes.

Comedian Daniel Omara entertained the guests at the end of the first round.

Daniel Omara

Singleton Challenge Past Winners:

2020 : Innocent Nahabwe & Adoch Luwum

: Innocent Nahabwe & Adoch Luwum 2019 : Richard Lutwama & Robert Busingye

: Richard Lutwama & Robert Busingye 2018: Peace Kabasweka & Sheila Kesiime

Peace Kabasweka & Sheila Kesiime 2017: Isaac Mariera & John Muchiri