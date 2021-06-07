FUFA Big League 2021 (Match Day 12 Results):

Elgon Group:

Gaddafi 6-2 Paidha Black Angels

Paidha Black Angels Kataka 0-0 Blacks Power

Blacks Power Calvary 0-2 Arua Hill

Rwenzori Group:

Luwero United 3-2 Proline

Proline Ndejje University 0-0 Tooro United

Tooro United Terrazo & Tiles 2-1 Water

Former Uganda Premier League entity Paidha Black Angels Football Club was relegated officially to the third division tier, the West Nile regional league after a dismissal showing in the second division.

The sad fate followed a 6-2 humiliation on the road away to Jinja based Gaddafi at the Kyabazinga stadium in Bugembe, Jinja city on Sunday, 6th June 2021.

An own goal, James Otim’s brace with a goal apiece from Mark Bamukyaye, Frank Mulimi, and Steven Munguchi inspired Gaddafi to a massive victory.

Paidha Black Angels’ two goals were scored by Dickens Kilema.

Paidha Black Angels head coach Allan Kabonge Kivewala talks to his captain

Paidha Black Angels player in action

The Blacks who have been coach by Allan Kabonge Kivewala have fetched only 5 points off 12 matches with only two matches left before the end of the regular season.

Gaddafi still kept in touch with the Elgon group leaders Arua Hill who beat Calvary 2-0 at the Aba Bet Green Light stadium in Arua city.

Arua Hill has 26 points, three points better than Gaddaffi.

Meanwhile, Kataka and Blacks Power shared the spoils following a goal-less stalemate at the Mbale Municipal Stadium.

In the Rwenzori group, Proline closed the gap from the leaders Tooro United to four points after a hard fought 3-2 win away to Luwero United at the Kosovo play ground.

Tooro United was held to a non scoring draw by Ndejje University at the Arena of Visions.

At the Kakyeka stadium, Terrazo and Tiles beat Water 2-1 to brighten thei chances of surviving relegation.