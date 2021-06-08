MTN Uganda recently launched the first FREE gaming service of its kind in Africa dubbed “MTN GoGames”.

The service offers MTN customers access to a huge catalogue of mobile games, for FREE! Customers can access and play games without paying a fee or buying data.

For advanced players, the service also has a selection of premium games, which may be played at a small fee of as low as Ugx 500 per day or UGX 3000 per month.

MTN GoGames is accessed www.mtn.gogames.run on almost any web browser on your phone or device making it easy and convenient for customers to play games, without having to download additional apps.

To play games follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit www.mtn.gogames.run

Step 2: Register by entering your preferred username and your mobile number (If

already registered click on “Log In”)

Step 3: Select your preferred game and start playing.

How to pay for and play premium games

Step 1: After login in to www.mtn.gogames.run, click on ‘Profile’ then “Active subscription’.

Step 2: Click ‘Subscribe’ and choose Daily UGX 500, Weekly UGX 1500, or Monthly UGX 3000. You will receive a prompt on your phone confirming your selected subscription option.

Step 3: Enter your MTN MoMo PIN. You will receive a message confirming your subscription.

Step 4: Now you can play all the premium games.