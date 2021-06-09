It is a full house in Uganda Cranes camp in South Africa following the arrival of two players, Moses Waiswa Ndhondhi and Ismael Watenga.

Waiswa and Watenga are based in South Africa where they ply their professional trade with SuperSport United and Chippa United respectively.

These two players trained with the rest of the other players moments after arrival in Johannesburg.

Ismael Watenga dives during a Uganda Cranes training session in South Africa (Credit: John Batanudde)

New team captain Emmanuel Arnold Okwi with the outgoing captain Dennis Onyango (Credit: John Batanudde)

The team was received by former Uganda Cranes captain Denis Onyango.

They arrived well in the wee hours of Tuesday morning before they checked in at Protea Hotel Roodepoort, Johannesburg.

The first training session was conducted in the evening hours at the SAFA Technical Centre in Johannesburg.

The goalkeeping department in a healthy talk session (Credit: John Batanudde)

Head coach Abdallah Mubiru anticipates a good contest against South Africa on Thursday, 10th June 2021.

“We trained well for a week in Kampala before traveling to South Africa where we reached safely. The morale is high and everyone is mentally and physically ready for the game,” Mubiru noted.

The second and final training session will be held on Wednesday evening under floodlights.

Players:

Goalkeepers: Ismael Watenga (Chippa United, South Africa), Mathias Kigonya (Azam, Tanzania), Charles Lukwago (KCCA, Uganda)

Defenders: Paul Willa (Vipers, Uganda), Mustafa Kizza (CF Montreal, Canada), Kayondo Abdu Aziizi (Vipers, Uganda), Enock Walusimbi (Express, Uganda), Juuko Murushid (Express, Uganda), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Mbowa Paul Patrick (URA, Uganda), Muhamud Hassan (Police, Uganda)

Midfielders: Lwanga Taddeo (Simba, Tanzania), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers, Uganda), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA, Uganda), Allan Okello (AC Paradou, Algeria), Waiswa Moses Ndhondhi (Super Sport United, South Africa), Abdul Lumala (Pyramids, Egypt), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers, Uganda), Isma Mugulusi (Busoga United, Uganda), Steven Sserwadda (KCCA, Uganda)

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Captain; Al Ittihad Alexandria Club – Egypt), Mukwala Steven (URA, Uganda), Derrick Kakooza (Police, Uganda)

Moses Waiswa in training session (Credit: FUFA Media)

Officials: