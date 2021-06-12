Uganda Cranes forward Abdu Lumala has expressed his pleasure at scoring his first international goal for the national team.

Lumala found the back of the net in the 89th minute for a late Uganda Cranes consolation goal despite a 3-2 loss to South Africa in a friendly game on Thursday.

The attacker was returning from a career threatening knee injury he sustained while on duty for Egyptian Premier League side Pyramids in June last year.

Talking up his performance, Lumala said; “I thank God and my coaches for the opportunity they gave me yesterday am delighted to score my first international goal for my country, After really tuff [sic] year with a injury..”

The 23-year old was first brought onto the side by former head coach Sebastien Desabre ahead of the 2019 AFCON finals in Egypt.

He debuted during Uganda Cranes’ international friendly match against Asian country Turkmenistan that ended goal-less.

The former Kalmar FF star also featured in Uganda’s second international friendly match played in Abu Dhabi, a 1-0 win over Ivory Coast before the 2019 AFCON tournament.