SuperSport, the home of sporting entertainment, has announced its expert line-up for coverage of the UEFA Euro 2020.

The team will also feature on a range of new exciting shows that will provide unrivalled insights and coverage of the Season which kicked off, Friday 11th June, 2021.

In March, last year, the Euro 2020 tournament was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has now kicked off with the final taking place on July 11.

Ugandan sport-loving fans will witness in-depth analyses on SuperSport from several pundits with European experience, among them Shaun Bartlett (FC Zurich and Charlton Athletic), Andre Arendse (Fulham and Oxford United), Matthew Booth (Rostov and Krylia Sovetov), Stanton Fredericks (FC Moscow, Grasshopper Zurich and Pierikos) and Benni McCarthy (Celta Vigo, Porto, Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United).

Also joining the line-up will be South African hero Teko Modise, four-time coach of the year Gavin Hunt, plus Sundowns assistant coach, Rhulani Mokwena.

Joan Semanda Kizza, the PR and Communications Manager, MultiChoice Uganda said that SuperSport will also broadcast online Zoom interviews with international pundits led by main presenters Julia Stuart, Neil Andrews and Carol Tshabalala.

“It is exciting that the Euro 2020 is finally here. We understand that sports lovers have waited for over a year to enjoy the electrifying sporting action.

“SuperSport will therefore be broadcasting all 51 matches live, there will be full repeat broadcasts, plus nine- and 26-minute highlight packages that will be available on CatchUp and the DStv app.

“As you might have noticed your sports line up channels have changed to SuperSport Euro (DStv) and GOtv Euro (GOtv) and this was affected on 1st June ahead of todays games.

“Both our DStv and GOtv customers will have access to the action which is going live tonight,” Semanda said at a press briefing held at the MultiChoice Uganda Head Office in Kololo.

SuperSport will also broadcast UEFA’s daily show on all platforms, with one-hour build-ups for all 51 matches, in addition to post-match wrap-ups.

The 24 teams competing for the title this Season include seven former champions, among them Portugal, the defending title holders who begin their campaign on June 15 against Hungary.

Speaking at the press briefing, Colin Asiimwe, the Head of Marketing, MultiChoice Uganda said the daily matches will be airing at 4pm, 7pm and 10pm to conveniently offer the fans maximum experience.

“This Season of the Euro 2020 action will include an all-new show on YouTube (SuperTube) that is designed to offer a fun and engaging experience for fans. But that’s not all.

“The popular Master Plan magazine show which airs Sundays at 1pm will also return with emphasis on strategic tactical analysis,” Asiimwe said.

He added; “This will be complimented by the use of technology such as the telestrator, touch screen and augmented reality graphics; a winner for coaches and former players seeking to lend their perspective.”

Joan Semanda Kizza, PR and Communications Manager MultiChoice Uganda

For the online audience, DStv Uganda and GOtv Uganda will sweeten the viewing experience for subscribers where they will get the chance to win up to Ten 40 inch screen TVs as long they reconnect their subscription and participate in the online predict and win activation that will be happening on our social pages.

This will be in addition to the SuperSport social media platforms that will extensively give updates on fixtures, results, live scoring, logs and top scorers.

There will be news, match previews, highlights, team and player profiles, live coverage of every match on social, plus studio clips, analysis and magazine show content.

Showmax Pro subscribers will be able to live stream all matches of the Euro 2020 on their streaming service.

Launched last year, Showmax Pro bundles the existing Showmax entertainment offering with music channels, news and live sports streaming from SuperSport.

SuperSport’s new show ‘SuperTube’ on YouTube will feature a mix of soccer personalities and experts.

It will include a blend of previews, reviews, analysis and fun segments in keeping with the entertaining nature of the tournament.