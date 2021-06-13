FUFA Big League 2021 (Match Day 14): Sunday, 13th June

The regular season of the 2021 FUFA Big League will officially wind down on Sunday, 13th June with eight games across the country, without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic second wave.

Two clubs will earn their slots in the Uganda Premier League with direct promotion after match day 14.

In Rwenzori group; either Proline or Tooro United will earn the direct promotion berth.

Leaders Tooro United host Kigezi Home Boyz at the Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

Tooro United, a side coach by Edward Golola has 28 points, two better than second placed Proline.

Proline entertains Water at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

In the other Rwenzori group contests, Nyamityobora takes on Terrazo and Tiles in the Mbarara derby at Kakyeka stadium while Luwero United takes on Ndejje University in the Luwero derby.

Elgon Group:

Arua Hill will earn the direct promotional slot when they play Allan Kabonge’s Paidha Black Angels at the Barifa stadium.

Only a point is good enough for Arua Hill to earn promotion.

Calvary takes on second placed Gaddafi at the Ababet Green Light stadium in Arua city.

Maroons play Blacks Power at the Prisons stadium in Luzira while away in Mbale city, there will be the explosive Mbale derby between Mbale Heroes and Kataka.

The third club will be determined via a promotional play off.

Rwenzori Group:

Tooro United Vs Kigezi Home Boyz – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium

Luweero United Vs Ndejje University – Kosovo play ground

Nyamityobora Vs Terrazo and Tiles – Kakyeka stadium, Mbarara city

Proline Vs Water – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo

Elgon Group:

Calvary Vs Gaddafi – Ababet Green Light Stadium, Arua

Arua Hill Vs Paidha Black Angels – Barifa play ground, Arua

Maroons Vs Blacks Power – Prisons Stadium, Luzira

Mbale Heroes Vs Kataka – Mbale Municipal Stadium