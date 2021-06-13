Mbale Heroes FC have officially been relegated to the third division (FUFA Eastern Regional League) after failing to win their game against rivals Kataka FC on Sunday.

In the Mbale City derby played on Sunday, both Kataka and Mbale Heroes needed points to fend off relegation as the 2020/21 FUFA Big League regular season came to an end.

Whereas a draw worked for Kataka FC, their counterparts on the other hand needed maximum points to guarantee their safety.

With the closely contested affair ending in a barren draw, Mbale Heroes therefore failed to beat the relegation monster and thus dropped to the third division.

This therefore means that Mbale Heroes (17 points) and Paidha Black Angels (7 points) are the two teams relegated from Elgon group.

In the other group (Rwenzori), Terrrazo and Tiles and Water FC who finished the season with 10 and 14 points respectively were also relgated.