Striker Marvin Oshaba has been phenomenal for Tooro United Football Club throughout the 2021 FUFA Big League.

Oshaba’s nine goals for the Fort Portal based entity including the lone strike in their 1-0 victory over Kigezi Home Boyz on the last day of the regular season in the second division inspired Edward Golola’s coached side to promotion.

The decisive goal arrived in the 27th minute off a well struck penalty after a foul in the forbidden area.

Tooro United players and officials celebrate their success

Tooro United FC celebrations

Efforts by Kigezi Home Boyz to equalize fell on dead ends after spirited defending by Tooro United.

Dickson Kihogo Niwamanya came closest to scoring but his left footed shot from an acute angle on the left flank kissed the woodwork in the second half.

Christened as the “Ntaale Za Tooro”, Tooro United returns to the top flight after a season in the second division.

Dennis Ojara shields the ball

Edward Golola on the touchline

Golola, the head coach attributed the victory to collective display right from the top management, players, civic leaders, fans and the recently acquired main sponsor, 1XBet.

“It has been team work from all the parties at play; the club top management, my fellow coaches, leaders, players and the sponsor 1XBet. We shall plan for the new upcoming season in the Uganda Premier League” Golola told the media after securing promotion.

Lawrence Kigonya, the team captain saluted the special fighting spirit that had right from the opening stages of the season.

“We had a special fighting spirit right from kick off of the season. Team work and the right mentality drove us further” Kigonya who is popularly known as Pantaleo stated.

Tooro United XI Vs Kigezi Home Boyz

Kigezi Home Boyz XI Vs Tooro United

Tooro United earned the direct sporting slot to the Uganda Premier by virtue of topping the Rwenzori group.

West Nile region’s Arua Hill from Arua city qualified as the best club in the Elgon group.

Arua Hill humbled fellow West Nile side Paidha Black Angels 4-0 at the Barifa play ground.

The third club will be determined via a promotional play off involving four clubs; Gaddafi, Blacks Power, Proline and Nyamityobora.

Demotion:

Sadly, by close of business for match day 14, four clubs were relegated to the respective regional leagues.

Mbale Heroes and Paidha Black Angels were demoted in the Elgon group whilst Kigezi Home Boyz as well as Terrazo and Tiles were relegated in the Rwenzori group.

FUFA Big League 2021 Match Day 14 Results:

Rwenzori Group:

Tooro United 1-0 Kigezi Home Boyz

Kigezi Home Boyz Luweero United 0-0 Ndejje University

Ndejje University Nyamityobora 2-0 Terrazo and Tiles

Terrazo and Tiles Proline 3-1 Water

Elgon Group: