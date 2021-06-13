West Nile region’s Arua Hill Sports Club has earned sporting promotion to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

The Arua city based entity qualified to the top tier division in style without any defeat throughout the season.

In the 14 games of the regular season played, Arua Hill won eight matches and picked six draws.

The latest result to confirm Arua Hill’s qualification came on the final day of the regular season at their Barifa play ground on Sunday, 13th June 2021.

Arua Hill easily overcame Paidha Black Angels 4-0 in a one sided duel.

Gadafi Gadihno, Rashid Kawawa (brace) and Ceaser Okhuti were on target for the Leopards, a side christened as Kongolo.

Arua Hill thus topped the Elgon group with 30 points and will play in the Uganda Premier League starting the season of 2021-22.

Meanwhile, Tooro United also got direct promotion from the Rwenzori group after beating a hard fighting Kigezi Home Boyz 1-0 at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

Marvin Oshaba scored the all important goal from a penalty shot in the 27th minute.

The third club will be determined via a promotional play off involving four clubs; Gaddafi, Blacks Power, Proline and Nyamityobora.

Gaddafi takes on Nyamityobora and Blacks Power will play Proline in the semi-final on a date yet to be confirmed.

Relegation:

Mbale Heroes and Paidha Black Angels were demoted in the Elgon group.

Kigezi Home Boyz as well as Terrazo and Tiles were the two relegated clubs in the Rwenzori group.

FUFA Big League 2021 Match Day 14 Results:

Rwenzori Group:

Tooro United 1-0 Kigezi Home Boyz

Kigezi Home Boyz Luweero United 0-0 Ndejje University

Ndejje University Nyamityobora 2-0 Terrazo and Tiles

Terrazo and Tiles Proline 3-1 Water

Elgon Group: