Uganda Premier League (UPL) Best of May 2021:

Player: Erick Kenzo Kambale (Express)

Erick Kenzo Kambale (Express) Coach: Richard Wasswa Bbosa (Express)

Express Football Club duo of Richard Wasswa Bbosa (head coach) and sharp forward Erick Kenzo Kambale were crowned as the best personalities for the month of May 2021.

The crowning ceremony took place at Kati Kati Restaurant in Kampala on Monday, 14 June 2021.

Bbosa beat Wakiso Giants head coach Douglas Bamweyana and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) tactician Sam Bamweyana Ssimbwa.

In five matches, Express won all the five games out of five games on the menu.

“This award has been long overdue. I believe I could have won it long time. I want to thank my fellow technical committee members, management, players and the fans for the collective effort. This is motivation as we look towards the final bend in the season” Bbosa remarked as he collected his plaque that also comes forth with Shs 1,000,000.

Eric Kambale celebrates a goal at Express Credit: Express FC Media

Striker Kambale was considered ahead of URA’s Steven Mukwala and Wakiso Giants’ Viane Ssekajugo.

Kambale scored 8 goals with two pilsner man of the match accolades.

“It is a big honour to win the Pilsner player of the month of May. I want to thank my fellow players, coaches for pushing me”

Uganda Premier League Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bernard Bainamani called upon collective effort from all stakeholders as the league reaches its final bend.

“I call upon for fair play so as to ensure fair competition in the final bend of the league. During the final bend, pressure mounts in various parties. We call upon all parties involved to control their emotions. We want to complete this league sportingly unlike the previous season where the COVID-19 pandemic cut us short. Concerning the inter-district movements, we shall liaise with relevant enforcement authorities” Bainamani stated.

The same event at Kati Kati was also attended by the UPL communications and marketing manager Gordon Roy Mundeyi and the league manager Paul Kabaikaramu.

The Uganda Premier League returns on Tuesday, 15th June 2021 after the international break where Uganda Cranes visited South Africa for an international build up match.

Match Day 27 Fixtures:

Tuesday15thJune 2021:

MYDA FC Vs BUL FC , King George IV Memorial Stadium-Tororo (4:00 pm) – Live on Sanyuka TV

Police FC Vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC, MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo (4:00pm)

Wednesday 16thJune 2021:

Kyetume FC Vs Mbarara City FC, Nakisunga Ssaza Playground-Mukono (4:00 pm)- Live on Sanyuka TV

Friday 18th June 2021:

UPDF FC Vs SC Villa Bombo Military Barracks Ground (4:00pm) -Live on Sanyuka TV

Kitara FC Vs KCCA FC, Masindi Municipal Stadium-Masindi (4:00pm)

Saturday 19th June 2021:

Vipers SC Vs Onduparaka FC, St. Mary’s Stadium -Kitende(3:00pm) – Live on Sanyuka TV

Busoga United FC Vs URA FC, FUFA Technical Centre-Njeru (4:00pm)

Sunday 20th June 2021: