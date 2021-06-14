Kigezi Home Boyz Football Club was confirmed among the relegated teams by close of business for the regular season in the 2021 FUFA Big League.

Their latest slip on the road 1-0 away to promoted Tooro United at the Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium meant that the Kabale based entity remained among the bottom two placed clubs in the Rwenzori group.

Sharp forward Marvin Oshaba scored his 9th goal of the season as Kigezi Home Boyz suffered their 6th loss in the campaign where they also managed 5 draws and 3 losses.

By and large, Kigezi Home Boyz completed the season on 14 points, ironically same as Ndejje University and Water who has better goal margins.

Kigezi Home Boyz team Credit: John Batanudde

Ndejje University had a minus one goal difference as Water and Kigezi Home Boyz remained with minus five (Water had a goal more scored).

Tooro United was directly promoted to the Uganda Premier League coming top of the Rwenzori group with 31 points; ahead of Proline (29) and Nyamityobora (24).

Proline beat Water 3-1 at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo whilst Nyamityobora edged rivals Terrazo and Tiles in the Mbarara derby at the Kakyeka stadium.

Action between Kigezi Home Boyz and Tooro United at the Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku

Other relegated clubs:

Terrazo and Tiles was the second club relegated in the Rwenzori group.

The other two are Hussein Kheri’s coached Mbale Heroes and Allan Kabonge’s Paidha Black Angels.

Play offs:

With Arua Hill (Elgon) and Tooro United (Rwenzori) having earned direct slots to the Uganda Premier League, the onus is now on the third club to determined via a promotional play off.

Gaddafi shall take on Nyamityobora in the first semi-final before Proline shall face Blacks Power during the subsequent match to decide the two finalists.

The main championship final to determine the 2021 FUFA Big League winner will be between unbeaten Arua Hill and Tooro United.

FUFA Big League 2021 Match Day 14 Results:

Rwenzori Group:

Tooro United 1-0 Kigezi Home Boyz

Luweero United 0-0 Ndejje University

Ndejje University Nyamityobora 2-0 Terrazo and Tiles

Terrazo and Tiles Proline 3-1 Water

