After making his debut during Uganda Cranes’ 3-2 loss away to South Africa at the Orlando Stadium, creative midfielder Isma Mugulusi is excited and looks forward to more playing time with the national senior team.

“This was a dream come true to play for the senior national team. I thank the rest of my teammates, coaches, and everyone who gave me the confidence. I look forward to having more time on the Uganda Cranes team,” Mugulusi disclosed.

At 17 years and 8 months, Mugulusi could be ranked amongst the youngest debutants for the senior national team.

Isa Mugulusi (left) during training at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo

The Busoga United playmaker was also part of the Uganda U-20 team that finished second at the AFCON U-20 championship in Mauritania.

On the same trip to South Africa, other young players who were with the U-20 team included Vipers’ duo of Bobosi Byaruhanga and Abdul-Azizi Kayondo, Steven Sserwadda (KCCA) plus Police’s Derrick Kakooza as the rebuilding process for a new look Uganda Cranes was embarked.

Bobosi Byaruhanga in action for Uganda Cranes

Steven Desse Mukwala

Other junior players as Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Ivan Bogere, Richard Basangwa (also part of the Hippos team) were summoned for training but did not make the final traveling squad for varying reasons.

Bafana Bafana staged a decent second-half performance scoring three goals through Bongokuhle Hlongwane and substitute Evidence Makgopa (brace).

Uganda’s second-half substitute Abdul Lumala scored at the stroke of full time to narrow the margin.

Besides Mugulusi, other players who earned their first senior caps included URA forward Steven Desse Mukwala and Vipers’ holding midfielder Byaruhanga.