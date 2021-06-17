The Safari rally is here.

With a few days to the much awaited event, Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyantta has urged his countrymen to rally behind the country in making the world championship round a memorable one.

The Safari rally that is scheduled to run from 24-27 June in Kenya’s capital Nairobi and Naivasha returns to the world series after close to two decades.

“My hope and prayer is that the manner in which we shall conduct ourselves over the next few days will be such that everybody will accept and understand that the Safari Rally is now here, and is here to stay and we are not likely to lose it.

“But that will depend on not only with how all the agencies involved will perform but how Kenyans themselves will behave,” said President Uhuru.

The Kenya government is the major funder of the Safari rally. More than 2million dollars has been invested in the African round.

“The preparations have been intense and I want to thank all agencies, our private sector, and rally enthusiasts who have given their time and effort to ensure that this event takes place,” added Pres. Uhuru.

The President was presenting new rally cars to the young Kenyan drivers Hamza Anwar (22), McRae Kimathi (26) and Jeremy Wahome (22).

Three world rally teams have confirmed participation.

WRC championship leader Sebastien Ogier will be on to extend his lead.

Over 20 African crews will also be taking part in the 320.19kilometres rally that has previously been described as the most thrilling but enduring rally in world.

Great Britain’s Colin Mcrae was the last winner of the WRC Safari rally back in 2002.