A team comprised of five athletes (three boxers and one Swimmer and a weight lifter) has been flagged off on Thursday by the Minister of State for Sports, Hamson Obua.

Uganda Bombers skipper Shadir Musa Bwogi, David Ssemujju and female boxer Catherine Nanziri alongside weight lifter Julius Ssekitoleko plus swimmer Ambala Atuhaire were flagged off at the National Council of Sports (NCS) offices in Lugogo, Kampala.

The contingent also had leader of delegation David Katende who is the Assistant General Secretary at NCS, Hakim Ssempereza (Weight lifting coach), Meddie Mulandi and Patrick Lihanda (boxing coaches).

Team Uganda Athletes and coaches pose for a photo at the flag off ceremony in Lugogo on Thursday (Photo by NCS)

This is the first batch of the 27 athletes expected to represent Uganda at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games. The games will be staged between Friday, July 23rd, 2021 and Sunday, August 8th, 2021

The group flagged off on Thursday will depart Uganda on Friday and set base in Izumisano for a pre Olmpic games training camp which is aimed at acclimatizing to the weather conditions in Japan.

Minister Obua called upon the athletes to go and lift Uganda’s flag high at the games by putting up good performances.

“The Country is proud to send you as our representatives and we have all the confidence that while competing in Tokyo, you will give us the best. Go and be good ambassadors of Uganda through your God given talents and lift the National flag high.” He said.

The Tokyo Olympics were supposed to take place last year but with the outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the games were postponed for a period of one year.