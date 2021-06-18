Kitara 2-6 KCCA

Sam Ssenyonjo scored four times as 10-man KCCA rallied to beat relegated Kitara 6-2 at Masindi Municipal Stadium on Friday.

The Kasasiro who trailed 2-1 at half time had utility player Denis Iguma sent off in the second half.

The U-20 international scored in the 6th, 57th, 65th and 67th minutes to put the hosts to the sword.

Denis Iguma sent off at Kitara Credit: John Batanudde

Charles Lwanga and Andrew Kawooya scored the other goals for Morley Byekwaso’s charges who consolidate fourth place with 48 points.

Vincent Kasoki and Nathan Oloro scored for bottom placed Kitara who were relegated with over six games to end the round.

KCCA’s next game will be at home to Wakiso Giants on Wednesday 23 while Kitara will visit URA on the same day.