Seasoned rally driver Omar Mayanja will change steering wheel for pace notes at the upcoming World Rally Championship Safari Rally in Kenya.

Mayanja will be calling the notes for Duncan ‘Kikankane’ Mubiru after the late withdrawal of team navigator Musa Nsubuga.

Nsubuga is currently held up in western Uganda after a national lockdown was announced on Friday this week.

“I had travelled to Mbarara before the president’s address on Friday. With the new lockdown, it became harder for me to travel back to Kampala on time to join the team.

“It is impossible for me to be in Kampala just on time to travel with the crew. And remember recce starts on Monday,” explained Nsubuga.