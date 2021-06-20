Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) midfielder Andrew Kawooya is delighted having officially opened his goal account at the club.

Kawooya was on target in his first start at KCCA during the 6-2 victory on the road over Kitara at the Masindi Municipal Stadium on Friday, 18th June 2021.

“I am very happy having scored my first senior goal at KCCA FC. This goal means a lot to me. Personally, It gives me the confidence to work hard and perform well” Kawooya exclaimed.

Andrew Kawooya controls the ball (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

The Uganda U-17 and U-20 international was only playing his second game at KCCA having earned his debut at home against Busoga United at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Against Busoga United, Kawooya was introduced in the second half for midfielder Abubakar Gift Ali.

Andrew Kawooya is warmly welcomed by Abubakar Gift Ali during KCCA’s substitution in the match against Busoga United (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

Andrew Kawooya passes the ball against Busoga United at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

Nick-named Sergeant by former KCCA player Ssaka Mpiima, Kawooya looks forward similar performances for consistency.

“Every passing day, I am focused to perform well and improve in each match that I play.” He adds.

Andrew Kawooya takes on Kitara’s Nathan Oloro at Masindi Municipal Stadium (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

For starters, Kawooya was born on 3rd March 2003 to Henry Kasile and Deborah Nakiwala in Masuulita, Wakiso District.

He is the second born child in the family of four. Ironically, all his other three siblings are into music.

Andrew Kawooya greets fellow Uganda U-20 teammate Isma Mugulusi (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

Football Career:

Kawooya started his football journey at Kick It Soccer Academy before switched allegiance to Streamline and Naguru Police Soccer Academies.

Junior Teams:

He played at three different junior teams in the FUFA Junior Juniors League (U-17); at Proline Junior Team, Lweza Junior Team and most recently Vipers Junior Team.

A young Andrew Kawooya (with pointed arrow) during his times at Streamline Football Academy [Credit: Courtesy]

Andrew Kawooya with a goalkeeper during the early teen days

He was signed by KCCA FC on a three year deal at the start of the 2020-21 season, albeit in a stormy way that left both parties (Vipers and KCCA) at war.

Kawooya has also played for the Uganda U-17 (Cubs) and U-20 (Hippos) national teams.

He was also part of the squad that won silver at the AFCON U-20 championship hosted by Mauritania in 2021.

Andrew Kawooya takes on three Kitara players (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

Detailed Profile:

Full Names: Andrew Kawooya

Andrew Kawooya Nick Name: Sergeant

Sergeant Date of Birth : 3 rd March 2003

: 3 March 2003 Place of Birth : Masuulita, Wakiso District

: Masuulita, Wakiso District Place of Residence: Kawuku, Katabi Town Council

Kawuku, Katabi Town Council Parents : Henry Kasile and Deborah Nakiwala

Education: Bethel Junior School – Bwebajja, John T.Miller Junior – Ssisa (Primary), Dynamic SS – Namugongo, St Mary’s SS – Kitende (Secondary)

: Henry Kasile and Deborah Nakiwala Bethel Junior School – Bwebajja, John T.Miller Junior – Ssisa (Primary), Dynamic SS – Namugongo, St Mary’s SS – Kitende (Secondary) Strong Foot: Right

Right Key attributes: Close ball control, dribbling, ball passing (short and long), shooting

Football Journey:

Academies: Kick It Soccer Academy, Streamline Academy, Naguru Police Soccer Academy

Kick It Soccer Academy, Streamline Academy, Naguru Police Soccer Academy Junior Teams: Proline Junior Team, Lweza Junior Team, Vipers Junior Team

Proline Junior Team, Lweza Junior Team, Vipers Junior Team Senior Team: Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club

Achievements: Champion Copa Coca Cola 2019 St Mary’s Kitende, Runners up AFCON U-20 (2021),