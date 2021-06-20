Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) midfielder Andrew Kawooya is delighted having officially opened his goal account at the club.
Kawooya was on target in his first start at KCCA during the 6-2 victory on the road over Kitara at the Masindi Municipal Stadium on Friday, 18th June 2021.
“I am very happy having scored my first senior goal at KCCA FC. This goal means a lot to me. Personally, It gives me the confidence to work hard and perform well” Kawooya exclaimed.
The Uganda U-17 and U-20 international was only playing his second game at KCCA having earned his debut at home against Busoga United at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.
Against Busoga United, Kawooya was introduced in the second half for midfielder Abubakar Gift Ali.
Nick-named Sergeant by former KCCA player Ssaka Mpiima, Kawooya looks forward similar performances for consistency.
“Every passing day, I am focused to perform well and improve in each match that I play.” He adds.
For starters, Kawooya was born on 3rd March 2003 to Henry Kasile and Deborah Nakiwala in Masuulita, Wakiso District.
He is the second born child in the family of four. Ironically, all his other three siblings are into music.
Football Career:
Kawooya started his football journey at Kick It Soccer Academy before switched allegiance to Streamline and Naguru Police Soccer Academies.
Junior Teams:
He played at three different junior teams in the FUFA Junior Juniors League (U-17); at Proline Junior Team, Lweza Junior Team and most recently Vipers Junior Team.
He was signed by KCCA FC on a three year deal at the start of the 2020-21 season, albeit in a stormy way that left both parties (Vipers and KCCA) at war.
Kawooya has also played for the Uganda U-17 (Cubs) and U-20 (Hippos) national teams.
He was also part of the squad that won silver at the AFCON U-20 championship hosted by Mauritania in 2021.
Detailed Profile:
- Full Names: Andrew Kawooya
- Nick Name: Sergeant
- Date of Birth: 3rd March 2003
- Place of Birth: Masuulita, Wakiso District
- Place of Residence: Kawuku, Katabi Town Council
- Parents: Henry Kasile and Deborah Nakiwala
Education: Bethel Junior School – Bwebajja, John T.Miller Junior – Ssisa (Primary), Dynamic SS – Namugongo, St Mary’s SS – Kitende (Secondary)
- Strong Foot: Right
- Key attributes: Close ball control, dribbling, ball passing (short and long), shooting
Football Journey:
- Academies: Kick It Soccer Academy, Streamline Academy, Naguru Police Soccer Academy
- Junior Teams: Proline Junior Team, Lweza Junior Team, Vipers Junior Team
- Senior Team: Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club
Achievements: Champion Copa Coca Cola 2019 St Mary’s Kitende, Runners up AFCON U-20 (2021),