Former Uganda U-17 and Vipers Junior Team attacker Moses Navas Bakabulindi is keen to start university education in the United States of America (USA).

This follows successful completion of his high school education at Our Savior New American School, Centereach, New York on Long Island.

I feel very happy having completed high school and graduated with good grades. I cannot wait to join university where I will study business. I thank everyone who has been supportive in any way for me to complete the high school. Moses Bakabulindi, football player

At Our Savior New American School, Bakabulindi studied Physics, Mathematics, English, Bible, Physical Education and Biology.

Moses Bakabulindi (second from left) with colleagues

On how he ably managed to counter education with the football career, Bakabulindi hinted of proper planning with the right balance between the two.

“I used to ably balance the time. School would be in the morning from 8:15 AM to 3 PM. Then at 5 PM to 7:30 PM, I would go for training” he hinted.

Moses Bakabulindi (left) with friends

Last season, Bakabulindi was named the most outstanding player of the year (MVP), best player for the month of June 2021, the top scorer (15 goals) and best player in the National Association for Christian Athletes (NACA) tournament.

Sadly, Our Savior New American School lost the championship to Sportland Campus 5-2 in the tense finale.

Moses Bakabulindi shoots during a game for Uganda U-17 against Tanzania. Credit: FUFA Media

Bakabulindi left Uganda in late 2018 for the US. By that time, he was still an S4 student at footballing hub, St Mary’s Secondary School, Kitende.

He played at the 2018 CECAFA U-17 championship hosted by Burundi that Uganda won and was named Most Valuable Player (MVP).

The offensive player is in final negotiations with Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) for admission and well as weigh on the more opportunities.