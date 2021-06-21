Belgium top tier side K.A.A Gent has confirmed the signing of Kenyan international Joseph Okumu.

The 25 year old centre back has signed a four year contract until 2025 according to the club website.

“Joseph Okumu (26 May 1997) today signed a contract until 2025. With the arrival of the 24-year-old Kenyan, we are strengthening our defence…,” read part of the statement.

“The young central defender took his first steps in football in his own country at Chemelil Sugar FC. His composure, strength and agility in defense made him noticed by South African Free State Stars.”

Okumu who featured for the Kenya Harambee Stars at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations has been at Swedish side IF Elfsborg and has played 41 games during two seasons.

K.A.A Gent Sports Manager Tim Matthys has described Okumu as a great defender who fortunately chose the club despite interest from other clubs.

“Joseph is a great central defender who will also add footballing ability to our defence. He has a very good vertical passing and it is no coincidence that he has attracted the attention of many clubs. We are glad he chose us.”

The young defender has so far amassed seven international caps with the Harambee Stars.