Wakiso Giants Football Club left back George Kaddu is pleased having been summoned to the Uganda team preparing for the 2021 CECAFA Senor Challenge Cup to be hosted by Ethiopia.

Kaddu confessed to Kawowo Sports that the summon is truly humbling and motivates him to work extra harder.

“It is humbling to be summoned to any national team. This is one of our ultimate dreams as football players. I feel happy and this is motivating enough to even work hard” Kaddu attests.

George Kaddu celebrates a goal for Wakiso Giants FC (Credit: Wakiso Giants Media)

The former Kiyindi Boys, Butega Red Stars, Ssingo and Gomba Ssaza player marked his debut season in the2020-21 Uganda Premier League at Wakiso Giants.

Kaddu is best known for his equal defensive and offensive attributes at left back with the special expertise of dead ball execution over all distances, crossing of the ball and customary long throw-ins.

He will face stiff direct competition from the tried and tested left backs as AFCON U-20 silver medalist Abdul Aziizi Kayondo of Vipers Sports Club as well as SC Villa’s Derrick Ndahiiro.

“I have always worked for this opportunity and I thank God. I will remain focused and work hard in each and every training session” Kaddu notes.

He is among the 40 players summoned to train with the team preparing for the 2021 CECAFA tournament that will be played majorly by the U-23 players and at least three over-aged players.

Kaddu in action against Vipers at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende. The game ended 0-0 (Credit: Wakiso Giants Media)

Other new faces on any national team include KCCA goalkeeper Hassan Matovu Muyomba, Mbarara City skipper Hillary Mukundane, Derrick Kiggundu (Soltilo Bright Stars), Nicholas Kabonge (SC Villa), Peter Magambo (KCCA), Abdallah Salim (SC Villa), Hakim Kiwanuka (Proline) and Wakiso Giants’ towering forward Frank Ssebufu.

The five over-aged players above 23 years are Chippa United goalkeeper Ismail Watenga, Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Murushid Juuko (Express), Saidi Kyeyune (unattached) and Yunus Ssentamu (Vipers).

George Kaddu receiving the COVID-19 vaccination jab

The team is camped at the Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisaasi under head coach Morley Byekwaso.

Byekwaso is working alongside Simeon Masaba (assistant), Stephen Billy Kiggundu (goalkeeping coach), Ivan Ssewanyana (medic) and Bashir Mutyaba as the team manager.

All the players and officials have been vaccinated as well as tested for Covid-19.

George Kaddu takes on Kyetume’s Ezra Bidda at Nakisunga Ssaza play ground (Credit: Wakiso Giants Media)

The Squad Summoned

Goalkeepers: Ismail Watenga (Chippa United), Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Dennis Otim (Express FC), Saidi Keni (SC Villa), Eric Kibowa (UPDF), Hassan Matovu Muyomba (KCCA)

Defenders: Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), James Penz Begisa (UPDF), Enock Walusimbi (Express), Abdul Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers SC), Derrick Ndahiro (SC Villa), George Kaddu (Wakiso Giants), Murushid Juuko (Express), Ramathan Musa (KCCA), Kenneth Ssemakula (BUL), Peter Magambo (KCCA), Hillary Mukundane (Mbarara City)

Midfielders: Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Derrick Kiggundu (Soltilo Bright Stars), Abdul Karim Watambala (Vipers), Saidi Kyeyune (Unattached), Steven Sserwadda (KCCA FC), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants), Bright Anukani (KCCA), Isma Mugulusi (Busoga United), Nicholas Kabonge (SC Villa), Abdallah Salim (SC Villa)

Forwards: Ivan Bogere (Wakiso Giants), Saddam Masereka (SC Villa), Julius Poloto (KCCA), Richard Basangwa (Vipers), Yiga Najib (Vipers), Hakim Kiwanuka (Proline), Yunus Ssentamu (Vipers), Derrick Kakooza (Police), Samuel Ssenyonjo (KCCA), Sadat Anaku (KCCA), Frank Ssebufu (Wakiso Giants), Eric Kenzo Kambale (Express), Charles Lwanga (KCCA)

Officials: