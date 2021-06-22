Ugandan female middle distance runner Halimah Nakaayi has lauded coach Addy Ruiter’s expertise as she prepares to represent the country at the Tokyo Olympics.

Nakaayi is currently working to get herself in fine shape ahead of the women’s 800m events at the Olympic Stadium.

Talking up her preparations, 2019 Doha World Championships gold medallist highlighted the importance of team work while praising Ruiter’s contribution.

“Team work is very important, thanks to coach Addy Ruiter for the wonderful training sessions, may the almighty Allah answer our prayers,” she wrote on her social media.

Nakaayi is training with fellow Tokyo Olympics bound Ugandan runners Ronald Musagala (1500m) and 10,000m world record holder Joshua Cheptegei.