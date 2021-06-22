Not more than 10,000 domestic spectators will be allowed in Tokyo 2020 venues, Olympics organisers have revealed according to news agency Reuters.

The announcement was made Monday, ending months of speculation and highlights Japan’s determination to push on with the Games despite several warning from health professionals.

Government’s own medical experts last week appeared push for events without fans but all signs indicate, the numbers are just going to be regulated.

Reuters reported; “The limit for the Games, scheduled to begin on July 23, ‘will be set at 50% of venue capacity, up to a maximum of 10,000 people’, organisers said in a statement.

“Numbers could be further reduced after July 12, depending on whether ‘quasi emergency’ COVID-19 measures, due to expire the day before, are extended.”

There will be no spectators from overseas and the national stadium, built for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics will hold approximately a seventh of it’s capacity.