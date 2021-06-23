Out of contract Maroons Football Club playmaker Pius Obuya is keen and eager to play in the Uganda Premier League again.

The left-footed Uganda U-17 and U-20 graduate who is nick-named TZ Iniesta spent a season in the second division with Maroons FC during the 2021 period.

Obuya has since expressed the urge to play in the Uganda Premier League again.

“I am humbled for the opportunity extended to me by Maroons Football Club in the FUFA Big League. I want a fresh challenge as I look forward to playing in the Uganda Premier League again” Obuya disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

This season alone, Obuya scored four goals in the FUFA Big League and Uganda Cup.

Pius Obuya controls the ball (Credit: John Batanudde) Credit: John Batanudde

Two goals came against Blacks Power and Cavalry in the FUFA Big League and the other two against Western Uganda-based Terrazo and Tiles.

Obuya is comfortable in several positions in the offensive role during a football game as he can easily be deployed as a central attacking midfielder, a forward, and as a winger.

He was part of the Maroons side that got relegated from the Uganda Premier League to the second tier as the league was abruptly ended in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mid last year, a deal to join Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) fell through at the 11th hour but Obuya remained positive and returned to Maroons for a season.

Maroons had a dismissal season where they finished fourth in the Elgon group behind leaders Arua Hill, Blacks Power, and Gaddafi.

Full Profile: