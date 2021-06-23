Reports that Fufa is engaging the government to allow the federation finish the current campaign in the topflight league, Fufa Big League and Stanbic Uganda Cup have brought mixed feelings.

The league and other competitions were suspended indefinitely following a presidential directive that halted all sports activities for 42 days in a bid to fight the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

But with 3-4 rounds of the UPL to be played, many want the league declared stopped and a 75% rule applied as it was done last year when Vipers were declared champions.

However, that cost the league 10 percent of the StarTimes Sponsorship money, an occurrence that Fufa and UPL want to avoid this season.

“We’ll cross the bridge when we get to it. We’re still handling a number of other implications of the directives,” Fufa deputy CEO Decolas Kiiza said, in apparent reference to the 42-day nationwide lockdown imposed by President Museveni last week.

League CEO Bernard Bainamani in an interview with The Monitor revealed.

“We had to settle for a 10-percent reduction from the sponsors last season because the league didn’t conclude,” he said.

“This is one of the reasons we want to explore the option of completion to avoid such a loss. But the most important thing is to have champions and teams relegated declared sportingly if we can but if it fails, then we use the 75 percent rule.”

If the rule is revoked, table leaders Express FC will be declared champions for the 7th time in history while Kyetume, MYDA and Kitara will be relegated.