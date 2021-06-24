Many sportsmen world over find ultimate treasure in the execution of their various talents be it in the amateur or professional setting.

From rowers, cyclists, basketballers, chess players, handball players, swimmers, footballers, athletes, golfers to netballers, among others; there is always that sheer passion to play, sweat and enjoy.

Wakiso Giants Football Club left back Simon Namwanja is no exception of the aforementioned cluster of sportsmen.

Christened as “Simpo” by the football fraternity, Namwanja has no regrets whatsoever having been part of the beautiful game family.

Simon Namwanja (right) takes on Water opponents during the Stanbic Uganda Cup match at the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso

“Every other day I play football in training or during a competitive game, I give 100 percent. Football is my passion and life” Namwanja attests.

The former Kampala Capital City Authority, Vipers, Masavu, Wazito (Kenya) and Proline player has been at Wakiso Giants since the club’s promotion from the FUFA Big League (second division).

During the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League season, Namwanja has had a viable time at the Purple Sharks.

With the other available options as Alex Komakech and George Kaddu, the left back slot has been competitive.

Simon Namwanja crosses the ball during a Wakiso Giants game

Given his experience and versatility, he featured in close to 20 of the 27 matches both in the Uganda Premier League and the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

In some matches, he was deployed in central defensive and midfield departments, away from his usual left back position.

With his employment contract about to come to an end at Wakiso Giants, Namwanja is keen to give his parent club the opportunity to serve once again, amidst other available options.

“Priority definitely goes to Wakiso Giants if we are to talk of a new contract. The club has been with me in every thick and thin moments.” Namwanja testifies.

Simon Namwanja shows the man of the match placard after a superb performance in the Star Times Uganda Premier League

Namwanja hails from a rich footballing family in the lake side village of Bugonga in Entebbe Municipality, Division A.

Three thirds of his siblings played the game and most are still active players.

Namwanja’s sublime close ball control is joy to watch as the passing and ball crossing expertise over all distance is his other strong attribute.

Namwanja during the work-outs

The grey areas of his game as man-marking and tackling have since been patched up given the vast experience of playing at a high level for over five years.

Besides playing football, Namwanja is also a great artist and buys off time his usual busy schedule to sketch and complete art pieces.