Nyamityobora Football Club midfielder Sharif Muhammed Kyandiga, 23, admits that he had one of his best times as the 2021 FUFA Big League regular season ended.

The towering box to box player midfielder confessed that the recently concluded season will remain among his best thus far.

“I gave my all in the recently concluded regular season of the FUFA Big League. It will remain one of my best so far.” Kyandiga disclosed.

Sharif Muhammed Kyandiga battles for the ball with Tooro United’s Muhammed Bogere

Kyandiga featured in almost all the games this season for Nyamityobora who finished third on the 8 team log in the Rwenzori group behind leaders Tooro United and Proline.

Christened as Ochaya, Kyandiga registered a total of 6 assists to his name.

After departing Express FC in 2018, Ochaya was signed by his home based Entebbe for a season in the FUFA Big League, scoring three goals and recording five assists.

He was signed by Kansai Plascon, another FUFA BiG League club during the 2020/2021 season.

Kyandiga is a former player at Buddo SS and excelled during the Copa Coca cola championships to make the grand team Uganda team that toured Kenya and South Africa in 2016.

Besides his short and long distance accurate passing, heading and shooting abilities, Kyandiga is an exceptional tackler.

Sharif “Ochaya” Kyandiga Muhammed executing push ups during a training regime

Kyandiga kick-started his career at Kasenge in the Wakiso District fourth division league in 2014 before he elevated to Kitende United a year later, then in the third division (Buganda Regional League).

In 2016, he was signed by Express Football Club in the Uganda Premier League by Mathias Lule, as head coach.

The following year, he was summoned to the Uganda U-20 team as the country prepared for the CAF U-20 qualifiers.

Sharif Muhammed Kyandiga races during a competitive game for Nyamityobora (Credit: West Land Sports Agency )

After two seasons, he joined Entebbe, Kansai Plascon and lately Nyamityobora Football Club.

He remains open to offers on the market now that his tenure at the Abanyakare is about to end.

Nyamityobora is due to take on Gaddafi in the promotional play off semi-final on a date and venue yet to be confirmed by FUFA.

Personal Bio-Data:

Full-Names: Sharif “Ochaya” Muhamad Kyandiga

Sharif “Ochaya” Muhamad Kyandiga Date of Birth: 3rd November 2000

3rd November 2000 Parents: Mariam Umar & Muhammed Azizi

Mariam Umar & Muhammed Azizi Place of Birth : Entebbe, Uganda

: Entebbe, Uganda Height: 6.2 Feet

6.2 Feet Weight: 72Kg

Football Career:

Playing Positions: central defensive & offensive Midfield

central defensive & offensive Midfield Key weapons: Close Ball control, Short & Long range Passing, Dribbling, Heading and Shooting

Close Ball control, Short & Long range Passing, Dribbling, Heading and Shooting Clubs: Kasenge (Fourth Division – 2014), Kitende United (Buganda Regional League – 2015), Express Football Club (Uganda Premier League – 2016-2018), Entebbe Football Club (FUFA Big League – 2019), Kansai Plascon (FUFA Big League – 2019/20), Nyamityobora (2021)

Achievements:

Selected in 2014 Airtel Rising Stars U-17 tournament – MVP Buganda region 2014

– MVP Buganda region 2014 Made the Uganda Dream Team for South Africa and Nairobi Tours in 2016

for South Africa and Nairobi Tours in 2016 Summoned to Uganda U-20 in 2017