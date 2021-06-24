For a second season running in the Vitality Netball Superleague, Mary Nuba Cholhok is the winner of the Gilbert Golden Shot.

The award is given to the player with the most goals in the regular season.

Cholhok, who turns for Loughborough Lightning, took home the award after being consistently top of the Gilbert Top Scorer leaderboard throughout the 2021 campaign.

The She Cranes goal shooter finished the regular season with 772 goals and a shot success rate of 88%. Cholhok finished 122 goals clear of second-placed Joyce Mvula of Manchester Thunder.

Meanwhile, Cholhok’s teammate Beth Cobden was named player of the season. The defender finished the regular season fifth in the league for deflections (56). She also gained 44 turnovers and 24 intercepts for her side.

However, Cholhok and Cobden surprisingly didn’t make the Allstar team.

Finals Weekend

The season will climax this weekend at the Copper Box Arena.

On Saturday, June 26, Lightning who topped the standings during the regular season will play Leeds Rhinos in the first playoff semifinals while Team Bath Netball will face Manchester Thunder.

Cholhok scored 101 goals against Leeds during the two regular-season games that Loughborough won and are favourites to make the Sunday finals.