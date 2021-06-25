Newly elected Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Women Elite League delegate Justine Nambafu is delighted having made the grade to the football august house.

Nambafu has a rich catalogue of promises to the electorate as she fronts teamwork towards the development of women football in the country.

She fronts empowerment of the women football leaders and the fraternity at large, lobbying for fresher courses across the divide, forging unity between the clubs and federation, teamwork as well as improving on the fan base that keenly follows women football as a way of luring sponsors and other partners.

First and foremost, Nambafu is humbled for the opportunity to serve as a delegate in the football’s parliament.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone in the football fraternity especially the club owners, FUFA, Media, partners and our fans for the great work done towards the development of the women football. I thank you for trusting me with this position. I will come up with a working committee because this is not a one man’s thing. Justine Nambafu, FUFA Elite League Delegate

Justine Nambafu

Refresher courses:

Nambafu has revealed that she will use her delegate’s position to lobby for refresher courses among the women in areas of management, technical, refereeing and other aspects.

In the same vein, she eyes empowerment of women in the various departments to promote self-sustainability.

“I want to lobby for refresher courses and empowerment to ensure that we are we are on the same page because this game is growing at a very faster rate.” She adds.

Hon Nakiwala Kiyinji and Justine Nambafu

Bridge between clubs and FUFA:

Nambafu openly hints to the need to act as a bridge and a conveyor belt between the clubs and the local football governing body, FUFA.

“There is need to bridge the game between federation and the clubs because we are one big family. Also, I will check out on how best we can improve our fan base hence attract sponsors and partners in the game as I also pledge to work with all of us for the betterment of our league and the game at large” she adds.

SHE Maroons players celebrate a goal during the FUFA Women Elite League play offs. SHE Maroons was promoted to the FUFA Super League (Credit: Stephen L Mayamba)

For starters, Nambafu is the delegate for the FUFA Women Elite Clubs as she was elected unopposed.

Scovia Angeyango is the FUFA Women Super League delegate having tallied 15 votes to Faridah Bulega’s 6.

The chairperson of the Uganda Women Football Association (UWFA) is Margaret Kubingi.

Owek. Florence Nkalubo Bagunywa is the second delegate.

Kubingi scored 18 votes to Owek. Bagunywa’s 14 as Harriet Nattabi tallied 9 votes.