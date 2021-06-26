Loughborough Lightning booked their place in the Vitality Netball Super League grand final after defeating Leeds Rhinos.

Lightning overcame a rocky first quarter to beat Rhinos 58-38 at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday afternoon.

While Rhinos stepped right on the gas pedal right away, Lighting took time to adjust to the pressures and demands of a one-off game and were matched goal for goal by their opponents who edged ahead by a goal at the end of the opening quarter.

However, Lightning started to exert their dominance in the second quarter with suffocating defense and quick ball movement, and had the lead they sought after.

Ugandan shooter Mary Nuba Cholhok, as always, dominated the shooting circle but a tumble in in the third quarter saw her pause play with what looked like an injury giving for Ella Clark to move into the goal shooter position, leaving space for Suzie Liverseidge at goal attack.

The change made didn’t affect Loughborough as they continued adding points on the board before Cholhok who scored 39 goals off 42 attempts returned in the fourth quarter as her side sealed a 20-goal win.

Loughborough will face Team Bath Netball in the grand final on Sunday, June 26 at 7:00pm (EAT). It will be the fourth final that Lightning will compete in. They have not won any of the past three finals.

Scores by Quarter