Result

Al Ahly 3-0 Esperance [Agg: 4-0]

Record African Champions Al Ahly will have a chance to defend their title after reaching their 14th final of the Caf Champions League.

The Red Devils hit former winners Esperance of Tunisia 3-0 at the Al Salam stadium in Cairo to set up a final clash with South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs.

Al Maaloul broke the deadlock with a penalty in the first half before Mohamed Sharif and Hussein ElShahat added a goal apiece in the second period.

The Tunisian side had to play more than half with ten men after Ilyes Cheti was sent off in the lead up to the penalty for denying a goal scoring opportunity.

The final will be played in Morocco on July 17 with the Amakhosi targeting their first title while Al Ahly will be chasing their 10th in the competition.