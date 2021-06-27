Promotional Play off:
- Richards Bay 1-1 Chippa United
Goalkeeper Isima Watenga is hopeful and keen that Chippa United will retain their DStv Premiership status.
“We are working hard as a unit to seal it. We are hopeful that we shall make it” Watenga disclosed to Kawowo Sports.
Chippa United played to 1-all draw with Richards Bay at the Umhlathuze Sports Complex on Saturday.
After a barren opening stanza, Peter Maloisane gave the Chilli Boys the lead in the 57th minute.
Siyabonga Vilane brought the game level on 73 minutes with a brilliant header past goalkeeper Ismail Watenga.
The Gqeberha based club in the Eastern Cape will face Royal Kings this Wednesday, 30th June 2021.
Royal Kings are at a disadvantage having missed their opening two games.
Chippa United had earlier defeated Richards Bay 2-1 having earlier drawn 1-all with SuperSport United, 0-0 against TTM (Chippa United finished the game a man less) and the 2-1 heart breaking loss to Bloemfontein Celtics.