Promotional Play off:

Richards Bay 1-1 Chippa United

Goalkeeper Isima Watenga is hopeful and keen that Chippa United will retain their DStv Premiership status.

“We are working hard as a unit to seal it. We are hopeful that we shall make it” Watenga disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Chippa United XI

Chippa United played to 1-all draw with Richards Bay at the Umhlathuze Sports Complex on Saturday.

After a barren opening stanza, Peter Maloisane gave the Chilli Boys the lead in the 57th minute.

Siyabonga Vilane brought the game level on 73 minutes with a brilliant header past goalkeeper Ismail Watenga.

Isima Watenga in action for Chippa United

The Gqeberha based club in the Eastern Cape will face Royal Kings this Wednesday, 30th June 2021.

Royal Kings are at a disadvantage having missed their opening two games.

Chippa United had earlier defeated Richards Bay 2-1 having earlier drawn 1-all with SuperSport United, 0-0 against TTM (Chippa United finished the game a man less) and the 2-1 heart breaking loss to Bloemfontein Celtics.