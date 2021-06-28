Sudan FA Cup 2021:

Round of 16: Al Hilal Omdurman 4-1 Al Ahly Shendi

Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Salim Jamal Magoola returned to the goal posts for Al Hilal Omdurman after a couple of weeks out.

Al Hilal Omdurman recorded an easy comprehensive 4-1 victory over Al Ahly Shendi during the Sudan’s FA cup at the 25,000 seater Al Hilal Stadium in Omdurman (Umm Durman) city.

Salim Barshawi netted a brace with Abdul Raouf and Muhammad Abdul Rahman scoring the others.

Jamal expressed gratitude upon return to the field of play more so with the presence of fans in the terraces.

It feels great to be on the pitch again and with the fans in the stands it was special. Salim Jamal Magoola, Goalkeeper Al Hilal Omdurman

Al Hilal Omdurman players greet their counterparts from Al Ahly Shendi moments before kick off (Credit: Al Hilal Omudurman Media)

League focus:

Having missed two matches into the second round, Jamal is set to return to the team coming to the league this coming Wednesday, 30th June 2021.

“Focus is now on the league game on 30th this month and I believe if given an opportunity, I will put my body on the line for my team.” Jamal adds.

With 17 matches played, Al Hilal Omdurman is currently second on 40 points, one shy from leaders Al Merreikh (on same number of points).